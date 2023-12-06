fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Man Hacked to Death in Kirinyaga Village

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    man hacked to death in kirinyaga
    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

    Police are investigating an incident in which a 75-year-old man was dead after he had been hacked to death in a village in Baricho, Kirinyaga County.

    The body of Caxton Mbuthia was found with multiple body injuries in Kiriti village.

    It was found lying dead outside a homestead and a blood-stained fork jembe was recovered from the house where the incident happened.

    The jembe was kept as an exhibit, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

    Police said a suspect is being questioned over the murder.

    Elsewhere in Kirwarwa, Muranga County, a man killed his wife aged 42 in a domestic fight.

    The body of Elizabeth Njoroge was found lying on bed with visible injuries in the hands and legs.

    It was suspected that the couple had a misunderstanding that led to a fight as household goods were scattered all over.

    The suspect was arrested hours later, police said.

    The body was removed to General Kago mortuary pending autopsy.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Ex-convict Arrested While Fundraising to Change his Name in Lungalunga

    Man Hacked to Death in Kirinyaga Village

     
    Man Drowns at Hotel Swimming Pool in Diani, Kwale