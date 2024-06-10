Man Hacked to Death in Murang’a, Police Pursue Assailant

Police are investigating an incident in which the body of a 25-year-old man was found on the roadside in a village in Murang’a County.

The body of Robert Kamande was discovered in Githige village long after he had been killed on Sunday. Police said it was found at the border of Kigumo and Maragua and had visible injuries on the head, which appeared to have been inflicted by a sharp object and bruises on both hands and legs.

The suspected assailants were not immediately known. The body was moved to Murang’a Level F Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In Mumbu sub-location, Murang’a, a suspect was lynched by a mob after being accused of defiling a ten-year-old girl.

The girl was on her way to school on Friday when the suspect attacked and defiled her in a thicket. In the process, the suspect broke one of her teeth and injured her face.

The girl screamed and a mob responded before they traced the suspect and stoned him to death, police said.

Police discourage mob lynching and term it criminal. Police want suspects to be handed over to authorities for processing.

The body of the suspect was moved to the mortuary while the girl was taken to hospital for medical attention.