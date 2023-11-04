Man Impersonating EACC, NIS Officers Arrested Along Thika Road

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a man posing as a senior detective.

The suspect, Shadrack Kariira Ndegwa, is accused of impersonating a National Intelligence Service detective or an EACC official.

“This week, the Commission arrested one Shadrack Kariira Ndegwa, a fraudster, and imposter who has been posing as a powerful senior detective at NIS and EACC,” said EACC.

Kariira is said to have promised his victims that he had the ability to do away with graft cases against them.

“… with a purported ability to terminate all manner of corruption investigations against any person, at any stage or sway matters under investigation in favour of the individuals under probe,” added the anti-graft agency.

According to the agency, the suspect is said to have reached out to unsuspecting Kenyans claiming to have in his possession incriminating evidence against them.

He would then demand millions of shillings under the pretext of getting them out of “trouble”.

“The fraudster dupes his victims, mostly high-ranking officials, into believing that he has top-notch connections with heads of key security and law enforcement agencies in the country and that by a single phone call, he can”cause many things to happen,” said EACC.

“In negotiating for huge bribe amounts, he tells his victims that the amount needs to be sufficient to pay for his services and also facilitate his “talk with wakubwa”.”

Kariira was arrested on Wednesday at Turraco Bar along Thika Road.

EACC has asked his victims to report to the nearest anti-graft agency’s offices.