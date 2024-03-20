Man in Court for Allegedly Extorting Kakamega Governor Barasa Sh240 Million 

A 35-year-old man was Wednesday charged in a Kibera Court for extorting over Sh240 million from Kakamega Governor Fernandes Odinga Barasa.

William Simiyu Matere alias Elijah appeared before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Ann Mwangi where he was charged with two counts of demanding property with menace and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to the prosecution, it is alleged that on diverse dates between December, 2023 and 18th day of March, 2024 at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before court, with menaces demanded a total sum of Sh240,000,000 from Fernandez Odinga Barasa.

The other count states that on the same date he jointly with others not before court conspired together to commit a felony namely demanding property with menaces and extorted from Barasa over Sh240 million.

He denied the charges and was freed on a bond of Sh2 million with a surety of the same amount.

The prosecution intends to call four witnesses.

The matter will be mentioned on March 27, 2024 for further directions.