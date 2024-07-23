Man Killed in Fight Over Piece of Land in Murang’a 

A 37-year-old man was killed in a fight over a piece of land in a village in Murang’a County.

The fight involved three brothers and their children in Ngatho village, police said.

One George Muguru was killed while his young brother was seriously injured.

The brothers were fighting over land ownership after one of their children went to pluck avocadoes from the disputed land.

The brothers came out armed with an axe, panga and other crude weapons injuring each other.

It was then that Muguru was injured on the back of the neck with a panga and taken to Assumption of Mary Hospital Ithanga, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

The deceased body was later taken to Ndithini Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

His nephew was arrested and a panga used in the crime recovered having been washed, police said. The axe, which is the murder weapon is yet to be recovered.

In Kandara, the body of 35-year-old Mary Wanjiku Thiong’o was found rotting in a room.

The body was found lying on a sofa set.

It was also established that the deceased was staying with a man who was not a resident of Rukira and the said person who had earlier worked as a shamba boy within Rukira village was missing.

The body which had a deep cut in the head was removed to General Kago mortuary awaiting autopsy.

The hunt on the suspect is ongoing, police said.

And police are investigating an incident in which a minor aged 11 months died after sustaining a broken leg in Mathare, Nairobi.

It is not clear how and why the child sustained a fractured leg.

His grandmother took the child to a hospital seeking medical help. The doctors at the hospital said the child died as he was being attended to.

The police were called to the scene after the family hired a hearse to the Muthaiga police station. The police say the child had a fracture in the right thigh.

A probe into the incident is ongoing, police said of the Monday July 22 incident.

In Kahuro, Muranga County, one Mary Wangare Macharia aged 60 years who was mentally challenged was found dead in Itare river.

She was last seen on Saturday July 13 at around and the body was discovered a week later.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.