Man Kills Cousin’s Wife, Flees With Her Severed Head In Mwingi 

Police are investigating the macabre beheading of a woman Kyanziani village in Kairungu location, Mwingi Central sub-county.

The woman was Monday beheaded by her brother-in-law in an attack, police said.

The assailant later fled with her head and hid it in a bush in the area.

Peter Muvea Musili, 36, is said to have attacked and chopped off his cousin’s wife Margaret Kavisa John, 49 years old using a panga while she was going home from a nearby shopping center and vanished with her head.

In a turn of events, Peter was trace and captured by locals who also killed him at Thaana Nzau area.

Police said the incident happened about 20 kilometers from the scene of the crime before he could cross Tana River the neighboring Tharaka Nithi County.

This was after he directed the mob where he had hidden the head of the deceased, police said.

He led them to Kasavini Village in a bush where he had hidden the deceased head in a bag.

Beside the head was also the killer weapon (panga), police said.

Police collected the body of the killer and the head of the deceased woman was moved to Mwingi Level Four Hospital where the other body parts of the woman had been moved yesterday following the incident.

According to Margaret’s husband John Mulwa, they have previously had some minimal misunderstanding with his cousin.

He however never thought that such an unimaginable thing could happen since Peter had been away from home for some time now.

Police said Peter had attempted to torch down the house of his cousin a while back before the unfortunate incident.

The motive of the attack is under investigation, police said.