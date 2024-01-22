Man Kills Six-year-old Daughter, Dies by Suicide in Embakasi

There was a double tragedy in Villa, Embakasi in Nairobi where a 39-year-old man died by suicide after he had killed his six-year-old daughter.

Police said the incident happened on January 19 at the Bamba 70 area.

The lifeless body of the young girl was first found lying on the bed with deep cuts on the neck and around the ears.

Locals said they later stumbled on the body of her father Samuel Njiru dangling from the roof in the same house.

Police who visited the scene said a blood-stained kitchen knife, a suicide note, and a phone were recovered.

The two bodies were moved to the City mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police are yet to disclose the contents of the note. The mother of the child was not present.

Elsewhere in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, a 33-year-old man died by suicide in his house.

The body of Samuel Mbugua Njau was found in the house hanging on a rope.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

And a herder found the decomposing body of a man in Chanda Village, Machakos after a suspected suicide.

The herder was taking care of his cows when he stumbled on the body with a sisal rope tied to his neck.

The body seemed to have fallen from a tree where the suicide took place, police said.

Police said an identification card bearing the name Jacques Muuo Kaminda was recovered from the decomposed body.

The body was moved to Kathiani Level IV hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and identification.