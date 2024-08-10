Man Kills Son in Fight Over Land in Baringo

A family dispute over a piece of land turned tragic when a man hacked and killed his son in Tambach Village, Tuiyobei location in Marigat, Baringo County.

The deceased identified as Frankline Kipchoge, 36 succumbed to his injuries in hospital following a fight with the father over the land, police said.

According to police, the said son demanded for his piece of land share, which aggrieved his father and a serious fight erupted between them.

In the process cmm the father cut his son in the neck with a panga occasioning him grievous injury.

The said victim was rushed to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital and admitted but died while undergoing treatment due to the serious injuries inflicted.

Police visited the scene and recovered the panga used in the attack. The suspect is on the run amid efforts to get him, police said of the Friday incident.

The body was preserved at the local mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere in Kibera slums, Nairobi, police are investigating an incident in which a man died after being assaulted by people known to him.

David Otieno who is a casual worker in the area was called on the phone by people known to him and wanted to discuss unknown pending issues.

He told his wife on August 4 that he was leaving to meet his friends at unknown location.

He came back few hours later in pain and crying he had been beaten up.

The wife told police he had a swollen head and was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

He however succumbed to his injuries on Friday August 9. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police said they are now investigating murder in connection with the death of the man.

No arrest has been made so far.