Man Kills Wife at Her Parents’ Home in Dispute in Kericho 

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife at her parents’ home in Kipsolu, Kericho County over a marital dispute.

Police said the incident happened Friday January 26.

The suspect had travelled from Borborwet to his wife’s home to sort out their domestic issues.

The deceased wife identified as Lonah Chepkemoi, had left the suspect’s home to her home after a disagreement.

This forced the suspect to follow the now deceased woman to her parents’ home to sort out their domestic issues.

In the process, a quarrel broke out between them and the man stabbed Chepkemoi on the left lateral side of the neck.

She was rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene and found the suspect had been arrested by the area chief.

They managed to recover one blood stained kitchen knife, suspected to have been used by the suspect in the murder.

The officers fired two rounds in the air to disperse the crowd and restore calm.

Police then detained the suspect who narrowly escaped death as investigations commenced to ascertain the motive of his action.

Her body was preserved at a mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Elsewhere, police in Kiambu County are investigating an incident in which a 24-year-old detainee reportedly died by suicide at Mai-A-Ihii Police Station in Kikuyu.

The deceased’s family said their kin was arrested and detained at the said station on Friday night.

When his mother arrived at the station to check on her son on Saturday, she was however informed that he had allegedly taken his own life.

Kikuyu Police Commander Ronald Kirui said that all police officers who were on duty on the night of the incident had recorded statements over the same.

“Both the officers and the deceased’s family have recorded statements. The body has since been moved to a nearby mortuary where a post-mortem result will be conducted to determine the deceased’s exact cause of death,” he said.

He urged all interested to remain patient as they conclude investigations into the incident.