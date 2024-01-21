fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Man Kills Wife, Attempts Suicide in Migori

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    suspect shot in limuru
    Police Line

    A man is admitted in hospital after he tried to die by suicide moments after he had stabbed his wife in Ntimaru, Migori County.

    The incident happened on January 19 and involved Rosa Nchagua Moseti, 32 in Siabai Location, Ntimaru Sub-County in Migori.

    Police said the man slit the woman’s throat killing her.

    He then tried to also die by suicide but was rescued by neighbours who rushed him to Ntimaru Sub-County Hospital and later referred to Migori County Referral Hospital for treatment.

    Police arrived at the scene and recovered the killer knife and launched investigations.

    The man is under arrest but in hospital.

    The motive of the killing remains unknonwn, police said.

    Cases of murder involving women have been on the rise in the past months prompting a call for protection of the group.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Kindiki Designates Eight as Specified Entities

    Man Kills Wife, Attempts Suicide in Migori

     
    Suspect Behind Shooting of Student in Kibera Fatally Shot By Police Along Jogoo Road

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X