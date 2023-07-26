Man Mauled by Wild Animal in Kibwezi

Police and Kenya Wildlife Service officials are investigating an incident in which a 62-year-old man is missing after being attacked, killed, and eaten by an unknown wild animal in Kibwezi, Makueni County.

Police and the family of Bernard Nzusy Ndisya said his blood-stained clothes were found near his home on July 24 after he had gone missing.

He had gone to check on his retirement benefits in Mwaani village in Masimbani sub-location when the incident happened.

He however failed to return home prompting locals to search for him. It was then that they found his clothes and bones in the area indicating he had been killed and eaten by unknown wild animals.

Many wild animals including lions wander from the nearby Tsavo National Park. Officials from Kenya Wildlife Service said they had been informed of the incident and investigations are ongoing.

The bones and clothes were kept by local authorities for further analysis and investigation, police said.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a man who shot and killed his brother in a domestic altercation in Namarei area Marsabit County.

Malmalo Leparlash, 35 was shot in the head and died on the spot after an argument with his brother.

The brother escaped the scene after the July 25 incident and is yet to be found, police said.

A hunt on the suspect is ongoing.

One spent cartridge of 7.62 mm was recovered at the scene as the body was moved to the mortuary.

