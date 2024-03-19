Man Murdered, Hanged on Tree in Nyamira

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 67-year-old man whose body was found hanging on a tree in Sengera village, Nyamira County.

The body was found hanging on a tree tied with a sisal rope.

Police officers who visited the scene found the body of Wilson Mangeria tied with a sisal rope around his neck, covered with cloves.

The team said they suspect the man was murdered elsewhere and body hanged there to show it was suicide. A bottle of one-liter of chloride acid was recovered at the scene.

The body was moved to Nyamira referral hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy.

Elsewhere, three people were killed by speeding cars in Nairobi and Nakuru.

Along Juja Road in Nairobi, a female pillion passenger dropped out of a speeding motorcycle and died on landing on the road.

Witnesses said the passenger was on a motorcycle which was speeding towards Huruma when the rider hit a bump and threw her off her seat.

She landed on her head on the road and died on the spot. The rider did not stop.

Police picked up the body to the mortuary.

In Kayole, a 12-year-old girl was killed by a speeding car. Police said she was crossing the road when the car hit her on March 16.

In Nakuru, a 15-year-old boy died on the spot after being hit by a speeding car. The victim was riding a bicycle when the incident happened on Monday morning.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.