Man Sentenced To 23 Years For Murder Of Rapper Chinx

The individual responsible for the 2015 murder of rapper Chinx has been sentenced.

Quincy Homere, also known as “Q” or “Qwality,” was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Monday in Queens, New York.

Homere, who had pleaded guilty to the crime, was found guilty of killing Lionel Pickens Jr., better known as Chinx. Pickens was a successful rapper, husband, and father who was shot multiple times while stopped at a red light in Briarwood, Queens, in 2015. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz expressed hope that the sentencing would provide some relief to Pickens’ family as they continue to grieve.

Homere, 32 at the time of the murder, fired several rounds into Pickens’ car before fleeing the scene. Katz stated, “Nothing can undo what happened, but I hope today’s sentence brings some solace to Pickens’ loved ones as they continue to grieve.”

Chinx’s widow, Janelli Caceres-Pickens, shared her reaction on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “The murder case for Lionel ‘Chinx’ Pickens is closed – justice wasn’t served but at least someone was held responsible and it didn’t go unsolved.” She also expressed her feelings about facing Homere in court, describing him as a “monster” and leaving his fate to divine justice.

Caceres-Pickens added that while this chapter is closed, efforts are ongoing to honor Chinx’s legacy, including plans for a street naming. “Stay tuned for his street naming as we work on that!” she wrote, signing off with “#LongLiveChinx.”

Chinx, who was gaining fame in the rap world and was set to release his debut studio album, Welcome to JFK, was introduced to French Montana in 2009 and became part of his Coke Boys crew.

Homere and his co-defendant, Jamal Hill, were arrested in 2017 in connection with Chinx’s murder. Investigators suggested that the motive for the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Homere and Chinx that occurred at Rikers Island in 2009.

Lt. Richard Rudolph from the Queens South Homicide Squad explained that Homere’s resentment grew as he saw Chinx’s career rise while his own career faltered. “When he saw Chinx’s career starting to blow, he took it real personal,” Rudolph said.

In addition, there was a reported verbal altercation between Homere and Chinx at a 2015 concert in Philadelphia, further fueling Homere’s anger.

Chinx was fatally shot weeks later after performing at the Red Wolf Lounge in Brooklyn.