Man Sentenced To 241 Years Behind Bars For Killing Five Police Officers In Eastern Cape, South Africa

A 23-year-old man, Siphesihle Tatsi, has been sentenced to a collective 241 years in prison for a series of crimes, including the murders of five police officers in the Eastern Cape back in 2018.

Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale, revealed that the Mthatha High Court handed down the sentence to Tatsi on Tuesday. While four other accused, Phumzile Mhlatywa, Phandani Monco, Kwanele Ndlwana, and Siphosomzi Tshefu, opted to face trial, Tatsi chose a different path and pleaded guilty to 22 counts, including six murders, attempted murders, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and malicious damage to property.

Mogale explained the grim details of the incident: “On February 21, 2018, Tatsi and his accomplices – Mhlatywa, Monco, Ndlwana, and Tshefu – were reported to have killed five on-duty police officers attached to Ngcobo police station who were patrolling and robbed them of their five 9mm service pistols.”

The accused were affiliated with the Mancoba Seven Angel’s Church in Nyanga Location, Ngcobo. Investigations revealed that they had robbed the police station, making off with two R5 rifles, two shotguns, and one 9mm pistol.

After receiving information about the suspects, a task team of investigators swiftly acted on the leads, leading them to the Mancoba church premises. A fierce shootout ensued, resulting in the arrest of all five suspects. They were remanded in custody as bail was successfully opposed.

On July 18, Tatsi pleaded guilty to the charges, and on Tuesday, he was sentenced to a collective 241 years, with the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in 18 years behind bars.

Further, he was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The trial for Tatsi’s co-accused is ongoing, with finalization expected on September 15.

Hawks head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, praised Major-General Obed Ngwenya and the Mthatha Serious Organised Crime Investigation team for their dedication in solving the case.

“Muder of police officers is a crime against the State and will not be tolerated. The DPCI will deal with perpetrators of such atrocities without fear or favor, ensuring that they spend the remainder of their natural lives behind bars,” declared Lebeya firmly.

