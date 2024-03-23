Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Jail for Trafficking Bhang Valued at Sh201,000 in Kilifi

A Kilifi court sentenced a drug dealer to 50 years imprisonment for trafficking 6.7 kilograms of bhang worth an estimated street value of Sh201,300.

Kalume Kitsau, was imprisoned after confessing and pleading guilty to trafficking 122 rolls of bhang weighing 6,710 grams before Kaloleni Senior Resident Magistrate Leah Kisabuli.

Kitsau was arrested on March 6, 2024 in Ngoloko area, Kilifi South Sub-County, by officers from Mtwapa Police Station who were alerted of his illegal trade by locals.

The sentence was given without an option of fine.

He was charged with Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs Contrary to Section 4 [a] [ii] of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act No. 4 of 1994 as amended by Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (control) (amendment) Act of 2022.

The particulars being that on March 6, 2024 within Ngoloko area in Kikambala within Kilifi South in Kilifi County of Coast Region, Kitsau was found trafficking in narcotic drugs by selling cannabis.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Keya Ombele gave the facts of the case that the convict was arrested by police officers from Mtwapa police station following a tipoff from a member of the public.

Upon conducting a search the officers discovered a sack under the bed in which they found dry plant material rolls they suspected to be cannabis.

The prosecutor produced the Government Chemist report and the 122 rolls of cannabis sativa as per the analyst report.

In mitigation, Kitsao reiterated that he sells bhang to earn a living and support his young family.

The magistrate stated that the accused had been cautioned on the seriousness of the offence and hefty sentence before admitting the plea of guilt.

Upon conviction, the court found that the law provided for a sentence of 50 years to deter others as narcotic drug sale has ruined lives of many Kenyan youth.

She added that the court has a duty of care to safeguard the society from further harm.

Officials have enhanced the war on drug possession and trafficking in the past months to address the rising trend.