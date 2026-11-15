Man stabbed to death by robbers in Nyeri, wife injured

Police in Kieni East, Nyeri County, are investigating the killing of a 90-year-old man who was stabbed by two armed assailants who raided his homestead in Gatuamba Village.

The deceased, identified as Edward Kamau Mukiha, was attacked on November 14, while basking in the sun outside his house.

The deceased’s 70-year-old wife told investigators that two middle-aged men arrived at their home in a red motor vehicle whose registration number is yet to be established.

The suspects allegedly accessed the compound after cutting through the chain-link fence before approaching the elderly man, who was seated outside his house at around 11am.

They reportedly demanded scrap metal from the homestead, but Mukiha declined, telling them the items were not for sale.

One of the attackers allegedly drew a sharp object and stabbed him on the left side of his ribs, inflicting injuries that proved fatal.

His wife was also assaulted and sustained injuries to her head and chest when she attempted to intervene and protect her husband, police said.

The suspects subsequently entered the house and allegedly stole a six-kilogramme cooking gas cylinder and a Sunking light before fleeing.

Police recovered a metallic sword cover at the scene, which was preserved as an exhibit.

Scenes of Crime personnel processed and photographed the scene before the deceased’s body was moved to Naromoru Level Four Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, while detectives have launched investigations to identify and apprehend the suspects.