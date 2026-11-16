Man stabbed to death in Homa Bay as suspect’s mother’s house is torched

Police in Rangwe, Homa Bay County, are investigating a suspected murder and arson incident in which a public service vehicle conductor was stabbed to death before the house belonging to the alleged assailant’s mother was set ablaze.

The deceased, identified as Rasto Mbai, was a conductor operating along the Homa Bay–Kisumu route.

Mbai was allegedly stabbed in the stomach by a man, who is now at large.

The victim was initially rushed to Jenairo Hospital before being referred to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialised treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His body was preserved at the same facility, with a visible stab wound on the stomach.

In a related incident, the suspect’s mother reported that unidentified people had visited her home in Maugo Village, Central Kagan Sub-Location, at around 2am on Sunday, November 15, and threatened to burn down her house.

She said she could not identify the individuals because of darkness and subsequently proceeded to Ndiru Police Station to report the threats.

However, while at the station, she received information that her house had been set on fire.

Police officers from Ndiru Police Station, accompanied by detectives from Rangwe, visited the scene and documented the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the killing and subsequent arson remain under investigation, with police yet to establish the motive behind the incidents.

No arrest had been made by the time of the report, as the alleged murder suspect remained at large. Police said a further progress report would follow.