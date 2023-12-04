fbpx
    Man Stones, Kills Woman in Domestic Fight in Diani

    A suspect was saved from a mob after he allegedly hit and killed a 53 year old woman with a stone in a village in Msambweni, Kwale County.

    The deceased Mwana Kombo died on the spot on Saturday after being hit in the head by the suspect.

    An alarm was raised alerting a mob which caught up with the suspect.

    Police arrived at the scene on time and saved him from being lynched.

    He was taken to Tiwi hospital for treatment while under arrest.

    Police said they are yet to establish the motive behind the quarrel that turned fatal.

    The killer stone was also kept as an exhibit pending arraignment of the suspect, police said.

    The body of the woman was moved to the mortuary.

    And a 17-year-old boy was stabbed and seriously injured in an attack in Ushirika Estate, Pangani area.

    The boy is admitted in hospital after the stabbing by unknown people, police said.

    Police said they are investigating the motive and those behind the attack, which happened on Saturday.

