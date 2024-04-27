Man United draw with Burnley after conceding late penalty

Manchester United could only muster a point against Burnley on Saturday after substitute Zeki Amdouni scored a late penalty to rescue a 1-1 Premier League draw for the relegation-threatened side.

A crucial point for @BurnleyOfficial in their bid for Premier League safety #MUNBUR pic.twitter.com/dLL6BetGbY — Premier League (@premierleague) April 27, 2024

Burnley’s 87th-minute penalty, awarded after goalkeeper André Onana fouled Amdouni in the box, cancelled a late strike by Antony and leaves Erik ten Hag’s team sixth in the standings.

The draw leaves United in sixth place in the Premier League. They will be mathematically ruled out of qualifying for the Champions League if fourth-placed Aston Villa pick up at least a point against Chelsea later on Saturday.

United squandered numerous chances and had Onana to thank for keeping Burnley off the scoresheet before Antony broke the deadlock in the 79th minute. The Brazilian intercepted a poor pass and sprinted into the box before finishing into the bottom corner.

The celebration at Old Trafford was short-lived as Onana hit Amdouni in the face while clearing the ball in the 87th minute. VAR confirmed the penalty which Amdouni calmly put into the bottom corner to give his side a valuable point.

