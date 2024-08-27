Manchester United Agree £42.3m Deal With PSG For Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The deal is worth €50 million (£42.3 million), with an additional €10 million (£8.5 million) possible in future payments.

Ugarte is expected to travel to Manchester for a medical later today.

This move coincides with the imminent transfer of midfielder Scott McTominay, who is set to join Napoli for €30 million (£25.4 million).

Ugarte, 23, has been a target for United throughout the summer. He joined PSG from Sporting Lisbon just a year ago for €60 million. During his time with PSG, he made 37 appearances, including 25 in the league, contributing to the team’s 12th Ligue 1 title.

The deal includes a 10% sell-on clause for PSG, with both clubs reportedly satisfied with the terms. However, the Ugarte transfer is dependent on McTominay completing his move to Napoli. McTominay is scheduled for a medical in Italy today.

Manchester United have been open about their strategy under the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability regulations, which encourage the sale of home-grown players. Manager Erik ten Hag had previously indicated he could not guarantee McTominay a regular spot in the starting lineup.

McTominay, who joined United’s youth system at age five, made 32 Premier League appearances last season and scored seven goals. He also started in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

If Ugarte’s transfer goes through, he will become United’s fifth signing of the summer, bringing their total spending to over £190 million. Since Ten Hag’s appointment in 2022, United have invested nearly £600 million in new players.