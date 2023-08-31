Manchester United faces Bayern Munich; Newcastle against PSG in Champions League draw

English Premier League team Newcastle United is set for a formidable challenge in the 2023-24 Champions League group stage, drawing European giants Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan in Group F.

After an absence from the group stage since the 2002-03 season, Newcastle faces a daunting task against teams that have all demonstrated their prowess in the competition.

Paris St-Germain, finalists in 2020, and seven-time European champions AC Milan are formidable opponents. Borussia Dortmund, winners in 1997, will also provide stiff competition for the Magpies.

For their return to the Champions League, Arsenal finds themselves in Group B alongside Europa League winners Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven, and RC Lens. Arsenal’s last appearance in the competition was in the 2016-17 season.

Manchester City’s draw offers a relatively kind prospect, with RB Leipzig, Young Boys of Switzerland, and 1991 European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade making up Group G.

Manchester United faces a high-profile clash against Bayern Munich in Group A, echoing the 1999 final. FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray complete the group.

Celtic, matched with Atletico Madrid, will also take on Lazio and Feyenoord in Group E.

