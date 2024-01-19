Manchester United’s Transfer Woes: Flops Sancho and Van de Beek Exits Spark Scrutiny and Reflection

The ongoing transfer window has presented a challenging period for Manchester United, marking a pivotal phase that new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will closely scrutinize for insights into necessary changes at Old Trafford.

INEOS chairman and British billionaire Ratcliffe, currently not overseeing football operations but keeping abreast of developments with his 25% stake awaiting ratification, has witnessed the departure of players valued at over £100 million. Notable exits include Donny van de Beek, a £40 million acquisition from Ajax in 2020, now on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt, and Jadon Sancho, a £73 million signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, temporarily returning to his former club.

The departures prompt a critical inquiry: Were Van de Beek and Sancho inherently destined for failure, or did the club contribute to their decline? Ratcliffe, alongside his team led by INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, faces the challenging task of dissecting whether these were initially sound signings turned awry or if they were inherently flawed from the start.

A compelling case study emerges with Jude Bellingham, whose career trajectory diverged in March 2020 when he opted for Borussia Dortmund over United. Three and a half years later, he stands at Real Madrid, celebrated as one of the world’s top players at just 20. This prompts contemplation: Would Bellingham have flourished similarly at Old Trafford, or would he have encountered a different fate, perhaps returning to Birmingham on loan?

Even Gary Neville, a former United player with nearly two decades of success at the club, voices uncertainty. Reflecting on the club’s allure, he questions whether advising players to join may not always be prudent, as seen in Bellingham’s case.

Analyzing United’s 10 most expensive signings, only Bruno Fernandes stands out as a potential success. Others, like Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Casemiro, await judgment, while high-profile departures like Paul Pogba, Antony, Harry Maguire, Sancho, Romelu Lukaku, and Ángel Di María are deemed expensive mistakes.

Insights from managers Erik ten Hag and Edin Terzic suggest that character and the ability to handle the pressure of playing for United play a crucial role in a player’s success. The Premier League’s intensity and United’s historic expectations demand a particular mentality.

However, this perspective doesn’t entirely explain the seamless transitions of Bellingham and Erling Haaland to Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively, post-Dortmund.

Contemplating alternate scenarios, like Van de Beek and Sancho choosing different paths, raises questions about potential success elsewhere. For instance, Maguire’s trajectory might have differed had he joined City instead of United, where Rúben Dias, a player both clubs considered, now stands as a key figure in FIFA’s best XI.

As the new shareholders, including Ratcliffe, gear up for decision-making, recruitment strategies, and an overhaul of player identification processes, they face the crucial task of not only selecting talent but also creating an environment conducive to success. Van de Beek and Sancho’s halted potential serves as a poignant reminder that the club must decipher the root causes behind such setbacks for future success.