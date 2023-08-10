Mandago Grilled by DCI Over Finland, Canada Scholarship Programmes

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago was Thursday grilled by police over the county’s scholarship scam.

He was summoned and driven to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation headquarters where he was grilled by a team that is investigating the Finland and Canada overseas education programme.

Mandago confirmed the grilling but did not disclose what he told the officers about his possible role in the saga.

“I have today recorded my statement at the DCI (Kiambu Road) on the Finland and Canada overseas education programme,” he posted on social media X.

Mandago was summoned to the DCI to give his statement in the ongoing probe into the scam. DCI boss Mohamed Amin confirmed Mandago was grilled for up to four hours.

“He had to come. Let all know the probe is now almost complete,” he said.

This is the second time Mandago is facing detectives over the saga. He was on August 1 grilled by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives over the same in a separate probe being conducted by the anti graft agency.

The former Uasin Gishu Governor presented himself at the Integrity Centre headquarters in Nairobi to record a statement after being summoned by the commission.

On Wednesday , a group of protesters staged a demonstration in Eldoret Town over the saga.

The protesters said they want refund of their money. Mandago refuted allegations levelled against him while asking his successor Bii to take responsibility as the leader of the county.

Mandago said that when he left office after last year’s election, he handed over all the duties and performance of the county and entrusted it to his successor Bii,

“I am responsible for all my errors of commission and omission. I cannot run away from a program I initiated,” he stated.

The two and other county leaders have met to seek a solution to the Finland and Canada scholarship row. Also in attendance was Deputy Governor John Barorot.

The controversy over the scam has seen affected parents and students issue ultimatums to be refunded their funds, or else they will stop the upcoming devolution conference set to be held in Eldoret.

The DCI commenced investigations into allegations of fraud involving a scholarship program to Finland, spearheaded by the Uasin Gishu County government.

This follows numerous complains by members of the public from Uasin Gishu County, who claimed to have been defrauded millions of shillings in a scholarship program to the Scandinavian country, that failed to materialize.

Sleuths from DCI Headquarters camped in Uasin Gishu County between July 18-21, for a comprehensive probe, Amin said.

The victims were requested to bring all the relevant documents in their possession, related to the matter.

