Mandago Grilled By EACC Over Uasin Gishu Scholarship Scam

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago was Tuesday August 1 grilled by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives over the county’s scholarship scam.

This is another probe being conducted by the EACC parallel to another one being done by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The former Governor presented himself at the Integrity Centre headquarters in Nairobi at 8am to record a statement after being summoned by the commission.

On Tuesday, a group of protesters staged a demonstration in Eldoret Town over the saga.

The protesters said they want refund of their money.

This comes as the controversial multi-million shilling Uasin Gishu scholarship program has been reduced to blame game between governor Jonathan Bii and Senator Mandago.

Bii previously distanced himself from blame calling for Mandago to come out clean in the scandal in which millions of students’ money was allegedly misappropriated.

Mandago refuted allegations levelled against him while asking Bii to take responsibility as the leader of the county.

Mandago said that when he left office after last year’s election, he handed over all the duties and performance of the county and entrusted it to his successor Bii.

“I am responsible for all my errors of commission and omission. I cannot run away from a program I initiated,” he stated. The two met to seek a solution to the Finland and Canada scholarship row.

Also in attendance were Deputy Governor John Barorot, Nominated Senator Margaret Kamar, as well as MPs Janet Busienei (Turbo), Samwel Chepkonga (Ainabkoi) and a section of MCAs.

The controversy over the scam has seen affected parents and students issue ultimatums to be refunded their funds, or else they will stop the upcoming devolution conference set to be held in Eldoret.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said two weeks it had commenced investigations into allegations of fraud involving a scholarship program to Finland, spearheaded by the Uasin Gishu County government.

This follows numerous complains by members of the public from Uasin Gishu County, who claimed to have been defrauded millions of shillings in a scholarship program to the Scandinavian country, that failed to materialize.

Sleuths from DCI Headquarters camped in Uasin Gishu County between July 18-21, for a comprehensive probe, DCI Mohammed Amin said.

The victims were requested to bring all the relevant documents in their possession, related to the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...