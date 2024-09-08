Manhunt resumes after multiple vehicles shot at on Kentucky highway

A manhunt continues for a second day in the US state of Kentucky after a number of people were shot on a highway near the city of London on Saturday.

The incident began at about 17:30 local time (21:30 GMT). Police arrived and found nine vehicles had been shot into, near Interstate 75.

Seven people have been injured, five of those seriously, according to the Laurel County Sheriff.

🚨Kentucky Highway Shooter Still on the Loose After Injuring Multiple Motorists A gunman who opened fire on motorists along Interstate 75 in rural Kentucky is still at large, leaving 5 people shot and causing a crash that injured 2 others on Saturday. Police identified Joseph… pic.twitter.com/c3d62y5yCV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 8, 2024

Authorities have named Joseph A Couch, 32, as a person of interest and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

By BBC News