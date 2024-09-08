Close Menu
    Subscribe
    WORLD NEWS

    Manhunt resumes after multiple vehicles shot at on Kentucky highway

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Kentucky Highway Shooter Still on the Loose After Injuring Multiple Motorists
    Kentucky Highway Shooter Still on the Loose After Injuring Multiple Motorists

    A manhunt continues for a second day in the US state of Kentucky after a number of people were shot on a highway near the city of London on Saturday.

    The incident began at about 17:30 local time (21:30 GMT). Police arrived and found nine vehicles had been shot into, near Interstate 75.

    Seven people have been injured, five of those seriously, according to the Laurel County Sheriff.

    Authorities have named Joseph A Couch, 32, as a person of interest and say he is considered armed and dangerous.
    A manhunt continues for a second day in the US state of Kentucky after a number of people were shot on a highway near the city of London on Saturday.

    The incident began at about 17:30 local time (21:30 GMT). Police arrived and found nine vehicles had been shot into, near Interstate 75.

    Seven people have been injured, five of those seriously, according to the Laurel County Sheriff.

    Authorities have named Joseph A Couch, 32, as a person of interest and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

    By BBC News

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Abducted’ Tanzania Opposition Figure Found Dead

    Manhunt resumes after multiple vehicles shot at on Kentucky highway

     
    Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl half-time show