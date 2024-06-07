Man’s Body Found in Sand Being Offloaded at Karen Construction Site

Police in Nairobi’s Karen area are investigating an incident in which a human body was discovered in sand that had been offloaded.

The discovery was made on Thursday June 6, police said.

A site manager at a construction site within Olulua Karen told police that a human body was found submerged in the rock sand after it was offloaded from a Tata Tipper lorry.

Police visited the scene and found the body of an unknown African male adult aged about 34 years with no visible physical injuries submerged in rock sand.

An identification card bearing the name of Onesmus Muli Mavyuva and a mobile phone, make Itel black in color were recovered from the man’s pocket.

Police visited where the driver of the lorry had picked the sand as part of the probe.

And a 50-year-old woman died after a swam of bees attacked her while leaving a church in Koru, Kisumu County.

Police said Christine Nyabatia Ochwang’I succumbed to the stinging in the hospital three days after the incident.

She was attacked by the bees on June 2 as she left the local Koru Catholic church after attending a service.

According to police she got first aid at Koru Mission Hospital and was transferred to Santiro Private Hospital in Koru, where she was admitted and discharged two days later. Her condition worsened and was rushed to Kericho County Hospital that day at around 11 pm, where she was admitted and died the following day at around 3 am.

Police said the body was transferred to St. Vincent Mission Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem. Later a group of angry residents proceeded to the home of the administrator of Koru Mission Hospital where they damaged an iron sheet-made gate and a water tank that was near the gate.

Police said they proceeded to the gate of the hospital where they tried to force entry into the hospital.

A team of police officers rushed to the hospital and dispersed the group who were accusing the hospital administrator of mismanaging the hospital and that the hospital did not do much by the time of the bees attack.

Police said an inquest file has been opened in connection with the death.