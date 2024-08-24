Manslaughter investigation begins over Sicily yacht wreck but no suspect identified.

Prosecutors say they are in the early stages of investigating a so-called “crime hypothesis” of culpable shipwreck and manslaughter.

They stress they are not investigating anyone specifically at the moment.

Italian authorities confirm that the final missing body found on Friday was that of 18-year-old Hannah Lynch, the daughter of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch.

They also say the yacht, called the Bayesian, likely sunk because of a downburst. This is a localised, powerful wind that descends from a thunderstorm and spreads out unpredictably.

Of the 22 passengers and crew on board, 15 people survived the sinking, including a one-year-old child and Hannah’s mother, Angela Bacares.

By BBC News