Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru’s Church Demolished

A section of the church belonging to ex-Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Bishop Margret Wanjiru was on Wednesday demolished by unknown people.

The group backed by police invaded the Jesus is Alive Ministries, which is located along the Haile Selassie Highway and began to demolish it.

This follows a dispute over the land where the church lies. Kenya Railways claims part of the land.

A wall constructed between the land and that of railways has been a borne of contention which is lying in court.

Wanjiru who was accompanied by area Member of Parliament Amos Mwago claimed the demolition was politically staged.

She accused the KR Management of being behind the incident. Armed police were present as the group brought down a wall.

“I wasn’t campaigning to be repaid like this. It is very sad that this is the government that we campaigned for.”

“I am yet to believe that they can do this to me. I am the one who sold UDA in Nairobi,” she said.

Wanjiru said the people sent to demolish her church wall beat them up, snatched their phones before proceeding with their mission.

She claimed she was injured during the fracas as she tried to defend the move and she would be heading to the hospital to get treatment.

She claimed the demolishers claimed they had been sent by the Kenya Railways Managing Director to bring down the church wall on account of having been constructed on government land.

She said the land does not belong to the government.

“There is a God in Heaven. If the Kenya Kwanza government can dare touch my property, what about the helpless civilians?” Wanjiru questioned.

“Where will we go if our own government is fighting us? Where are we going to run?”

Even as the demolitions continued, a contingent of police officers arrived at the scene to reinforce the process and prevent any possible interruptions.

On February 10, another group tried to demolish the same wall but were unable to accomplish the mission due to a wedding ceremony that was taking place.

“It is because the court case is coming up, so they are trying to protect themselves. They are trying to cover up themselves which won’t work,” she claimed.

There was no immediate comment from Kenya Railways as the MD did not respond to texts on the same. The church has bought property next to the railways land which is in contention.