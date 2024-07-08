Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is pregnant and set to welcome her first child with her husband.

This Barbie has a baby on board!

According to People, Margot Robbie, 34, is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband, Tom Ackerley. So far, the actress or the director have yet to publicly speak out about the news.

Robbie, and Ackerley, 34, met in 2014on the set of Suite Française. In 2016, it was reported that the couple tied the knot during a secret ceremony in Australia. In the weeks that followed, the Suicide Squad actress proudly sported the diamond ring during a red carpet appearance — confirming the big news.

Since, the pair have kept further details about their big day out of the spotlight. However, Ackerley, who is Robbie’s production partner in their LuckyChap Entertainment company, is a regular fixture alongside his wife on the red carpet. Robbie has opened up about marriage and going into business with her leading man.

“I’m a great advocate of doing business with your partner,” she told Porter in 2018. “Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better.”

In 2023, Robbie and Ackerley spoke to ET about working together in the business and hitting major milestones following LuckyChap’s work on Barbieand Saltburn.

“It’s been amazing,” Ackerley told ET of LuckyChap’s success. “Every day we wake up and pinch ourselves, so it’s been incredible.”

Robbie added, “There’s so much to celebrate with Barbie. I feel like we just kept hitting new milestones that we weren’t expecting to hit. Every time we did, everyone was mind blown all over again.”

Here’s to the couple expanding their family and partnership even more!

The couple, who are notoriously private, quietly got married in 2016. As a movie producer, Ackerley has worked on plenty of projects with his wife—even founding a production company together—although this will undoubtedly be their biggest collaboration yet.

Robbie’s news follows the record-breaking success of Barbie, aided by a whirlwind press tour that saw the actor take on the role of Barbie on-screen and on the red carpet. With the help of celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal, the movie star showed off multiple hot-pink looks that paid homage to different iterations of Barbie over the decades, from the toy’s original 1954 swimsuit to an ’80s-era two-in-one power suit. And while the actor wasn’t Oscar-nominated for her performance in the film, her red carpet presentation was certainly award-worthy.

Since the press tour wrapped up last year, however, she’s opted for more laid-back street style with double denim suit sets, oversized jeans, and boxy blazers. Her maternity looks will likely pull from this careful balance of cool and comfort, although judging by her belly-baring look, she’s ready to show off her new era.

