Margot Robbie Siblings: Supporting System or Sibling Rivalry?

Margot Robbie is an Australian actress and producer known for her work in blockbuster and independent films.

She has received nominations for three Academy Awards, six BAFTA Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. Margot was born on July 2, 1990, in Dalby, Queensland, Australia, to Scottish parents.

She rose to fame co-starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and portrayed Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

Margot later founded her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, and has starred in various successful films like Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad and Barbie.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Margot has two brothers and one sister. Her brothers are Lachlan “Lockie” Robbie, who is a Hollywood stuntman, and Cameron Robbie, an aspiring actor.

Margot’s sister is named Anya, and she keeps her relationship with her sister out of the spotlight.

The siblings were raised by their mother after her parents divorced, with Margot spending much of her time at her grandparents’ farm in Queensland, Australia.

There have been claims that Margot has been “drifting apart” from her siblings, particularly Lachlan and Cameron, as they seem to have grown distant over the years.

Despite any reported distance between them, Margot’s family background and relationships with her siblings have been a part of her journey to stardom, shaping her career in the entertainment industry.

Parents

Margot’s parents are Sarie Kessler and Doug Robbie.

Sarie Kessler raised Margot and her siblings as a single mother after Doug Robbie, a fruit farmer, left the family when Margot was five years old.

Sarie has been a strong influence in Margot’s life, supporting her acting career and accompanying her to various red carpet events and Hollywood parties.

Margot has spoken highly of her mother, describing her as an amazing woman who had to be very strong to raise four children on her own.

Sarie is a physiotherapist and has shared many special moments with Margot, including attending events like the Cannes Film Festival together.

Notably, when Margot got married to Tom Ackerley in 2016, she wore her mother’s wedding dress, showcasing the close bond between them.

Career

Margot embarked on her career in 2008 with a role on the TV series Neighbours before making a successful transition to Hollywood. Sl

She rose to prominence with standout performances in films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad and I, Tonya.

In 2014, Margot’s established her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

She acting range is evident in her diverse portrayals, from Harley Quinn to Tonya Harding, garnering critical acclaim and award nominations.

She has further showcased her talent in movies like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad.

Beyond acting, Robbie has been lauded for her producing skills and business acumen. Her career exemplifies a successful blend of acclaimed performances and thriving productions through her company.