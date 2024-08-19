Maria Menounos Net Worth

Maria Menounos is a renowned Greek-American actress, journalist, and television presenter with an impressive net worth of $20 million. She is best known for her work as a correspondent on major television programs such as “Today,” “Extra,” and “Access Hollywood.”

Early Life

Maria Menounos was born on June 8, 1978, in Medford, Massachusetts, to Greek immigrants Costas and Litsa Menounos. Her parents worked as janitors in a Boston nightclub. Growing up, Maria was deeply involved in her Greek Orthodox Church community. She attended Medford High School and at age 17, produced an independent film titled “Land of Merry Misfits.” She went on to compete in beauty pageants and won the title of Miss Massachusetts Teen USA in 1996. Maria pursued higher education at Emerson College, where she became involved in the award-winning Emerson Independent Video organization. She graduated in 2000 and began her career as a reporter for Channel One News, where she covered significant events, including the El Salvador earthquakes and an interview with President George W. Bush.

On-Screen Career

In 2002, Maria Menounos joined “Entertainment Tonight” as a correspondent, covering movies, music, and fashion. She left the show in 2005 to focus on acting, later joining “Access Hollywood.” Her acting career included appearances in shows like “Punk’d” and “One on One” and a role in the 2005 film “Fantastic Four” alongside Chris Evans. Maria also co-hosted the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest and directed the film “Longtime Listener.”

Menounos went on to fund and restore her earlier film project, “Land of Merry Misfits,” which premiered at the 2007 Tribeca Film Festival. She co-hosted the “Today” show and made guest appearances on shows like “Without a Trace” and “Scrubs.” In 2011, she joined “Extra” as a co-host with Mario Lopez, winning a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment News Program. She also participated in “Dancing with the Stars” in 2012, finishing in fourth place. Her reality TV series “Chasing Maria Menounos” premiered on the Oxygen network in 2014.

In 2014, Maria transitioned from “Extra” to E! Entertainment, where she signed a multi-year contract to host and produce several programs. She became the co-anchor of E! News, replacing Giuliana Rancic in 2015 but stepped down in 2017 due to health issues.

Wrestling Career

A long-time WWE fan, Menounos made several appearances in the wrestling world. She first appeared in 2009 on “WWE Raw,” where she made her in-ring debut. She returned to the ring multiple times, including a notable match at WrestleMania XXVIII, where she teamed up with Kelly Kelly despite suffering from cracked ribs. Maria also hosted the WWE Hall of Fame red carpet pre-show for six consecutive years and served as a guest backstage interviewer at Wrestlemanias. In 2018, she was the special guest ring announcer for the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match.

Personal Life

Maria Menounos has been in a long-term relationship with director and producer Keven Undergaro since 1998. The couple got engaged in 2016 on “The Howard Stern Show” and married on New Year’s Eve in 2017, with a second ceremony in Greece in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Athena, on June 23, 2023, via a surrogate.

In 2017, Maria underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumor. In early 2023, she faced another health challenge when she was diagnosed with stage II pancreatic cancer and subsequently underwent surgery.

Real Estate

In 2005, Maria and Keven purchased a home in Encino, California, for $2.3 million. The property, featuring five bedrooms and situated on nearly an acre of land, is estimated to be worth between $5-6 million today.

