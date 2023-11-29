Mariah The Scientist Announces 2024 “To Be Eaten Alive” Tour

R&B sensation Mariah the Scientist is set to embark on a grand tour across North America, Europe, and the UK in celebration of her newly released album, “To Be Eaten Alive.”
The tour, aptly named the “To Be Eaten Alive Tour,” will kick off on February 1st in Honolulu, taking fans on a musical journey through major cities worldwide.
Following the Honolulu launch, the tour will cross the Atlantic for European and UK stops in iconic cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, London, and more. The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to commence in March, featuring performances in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and a hometown showcase in Atlanta.
A Live Nation pre-sale is scheduled to start on Wednesday, November 29th (use access code BACKSTAGE), with the general on-sale set for Friday, December 1st via Ticketmaster. Additionally, secondary market ticketing platforms such as StubHub for North American dates and viagogo for overseas shows will provide alternative options for fans.
“To Be Eaten Alive” marks Mariah the Scientist’s highly anticipated third studio album, released under her new label, Epic Records. The tour promises an immersive experience for fans, bringing the album’s chart-topping tracks to life on stage.
Mariah the Scientist 2024 Tour Dates
- 02/01 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
- 02/10 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee Live
- 02/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan
- 02/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
- 02/14 – Paris, FR @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge
- 02/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
- 02/17 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
- 02/18 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
- 02/20 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
- 03/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
- 03/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
- 03/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
- 03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
- 03/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
- 03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
- 03/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
- 03/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
- 03/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
- 03/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
- 03/23 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
- 03/24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
- 03/26 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
- 03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
- 03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
- 03/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
- 04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
- 04/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
- 04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
- 04/05 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
- 04/06 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
- 04/07 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster
- 04/09 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
- 04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
- 04/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater
- 04/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
- 04/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National
- 04/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
- 04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
- 04/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
- 04/21 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
- 04/24 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
- 04/26 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
- 04/27 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
- 04/28 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
- 05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
The tour is expected to be a spectacular showcase of Mariah the Scientist’s musical prowess, offering fans a unique opportunity to experience her latest album in a live setting.
