Mark Normand, a stand-up comedian and actor, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Known for his sharp wit and unique delivery, Normand has become a prominent figure in the comedy world, performing across the United States and abroad. With appearances on major television shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Conan, as well as multiple comedy specials, Normand has made his mark in the entertainment industry. Additionally, he co-hosts the popular podcast Tuesdays with Stories alongside fellow comedian Joe List.

Mark Normand Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth September 18, 1983 Place of Birth New Orleans, Louisiana Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor

Early Life

Mark Normand was born on September 18, 1983, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Growing up, he was deeply influenced by classic comedians like Groucho Marx and Woody Allen, sparking his early interest in show business. Normand spent much of his youth making short films and participating in theater, honing his comedic chops. He attended De La Salle High School before enrolling at the University of New Orleans. However, his path quickly shifted when he decided to drop out and pursue open mic performances while attending the New York Film Academy.

Career

Normand’s career began in 2006 when he performed stand-up comedy at Lucy’s Retired Surfer Bar in New Orleans. He soon relocated to New York City, where he continued to develop his comedic style, performing at various clubs and venues.

Live Stand-Up and Festival Appearances

Mark Normand has built a strong reputation as a live performer, with appearances at major comedy festivals across the globe. He has performed at the Seattle International Comedy Competition, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and Just for Laughs in Montreal, among others. In 2013, he gained widespread recognition when he won Carolines on Broadway’s March Madness competition, beating out over 60 other comedians.

Television Appearances and Comedy Specials

Normand has become a familiar face on late-night television, making multiple appearances on Conan, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Late Show with James Corden. He has also been featured on Comedy Central’s John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show and competed in the reality series Last Comic Standing, advancing to the semifinals.

Also Read: Mark Burnett Net Worth

In 2014, Normand debuted his first album, Still Got It, through Comedy Central Records. He followed up with his hour-long special, Don’t Be Yourself, in 2017, and in 2020, he released Out to Lunch, a widely acclaimed special that touches on themes like anxiety, drinking, and societal norms.

Acting Career

In addition to his stand-up career, Normand has ventured into acting. He appeared on Inside Amy Schumer in 2013 and 2015 and had a recurring role on the web series Horace and Pete, created by comedian Louis C.K. Normand’s acting credits include working alongside renowned actors such as Steve Buscemi, Edie Falco, and Jessica Lange.

Podcasting

Normand is also well-known for his podcasting ventures. Since 2013, he has co-hosted Tuesdays with Stories with Joe List, where they share hilarious stories from their careers and personal lives. Prior to this, he co-hosted We’re All Friends Here, a podcast that delved into taboo topics with comedians, discussing everything from sex to substance abuse.

Honors

Normand’s talent has not gone unnoticed in the comedy community. He was named one of the best new comedians by Esquire in 2012 and the best comedian of 2013 by The Village Voice. He has also been featured on Splitsider’s top ten up-and-coming comedians list and was recognized by Time Out New York as one of the key figures in New York City’s comedy scene.

Personal Life

Mark Normand is currently in a relationship with fellow comedian Mae Planert. He resides in the West Village neighborhood of Lower Manhattan, New York City. Known for his candid humor, Normand identifies as an atheist and often incorporates his personal philosophies into his comedy.

Mark Normand Net Worth

Mark Normand net worth is $4 million.