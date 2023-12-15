Mark Too’s Family Wins Supreme Court Battle Over Ownership of 25,000 Acres of Land in Eldoret

The family of former powerful politician Mark Too Friday won a court battle over ownership of 25,000 acres of land in Eldoret.

Supreme Court of Kenya Judges ruled that the more than 3,000 squatters who were claiming the land did not have a legitimate expectation to own be allocated the land in question.

The court decision signed by Chief Justice Martha Koome permanently bared the squatters from accessing or interfering with the land.

The court ruled that members of the Sirikwa Squatters group were not squatters on the prime land located near the Eldoret International Airport.

The squatters had won long running cases at the lower courts including at the Court of Appeal but Mark Too’s family members moved to the Supreme Court.

The court ruled that Too’s family was not given fair hearing by the lower courts.

Too’s widows Mary and Sophie filed the Appeal at the Supreme Court and will now take full charge of the prime land.

Mark Too was a powerful politician during the Kanu regime and the squatters had claimed they were allocated the land by late President Daniel Arap Moi.