Marlon Wayans Net Worth

Marlon Wayans is a multifaceted American comedian, actor, producer, writer, and director with an estimated net worth of $40 million. A prominent member of the renowned Wayans comedy family, Marlon has carved out a successful career, often collaborating with his brother, Shawn Wayans. He is best known for his work in films such as I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988), Scary Movie (2000), and White Chicks (2004). His television credits include In Living Color and The Wayans Bros., among others.

Date of Birth July 23, 1972 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor, Producer, Writer, Director

Early Life

Marlon Lamont Wayans was born on July 23, 1972, in New York City, New York, to Elvira and Howell Wayans. Raised in the housing projects of New York City, Marlon was the youngest of 10 siblings in a family of Jehovah’s Witnesses. His early life in a large family was marked by financial challenges, but it also fostered a strong bond among the Wayans siblings.

At 11 years old, Marlon took on his first job at a pizza shop, demonstrating a work ethic that would later serve him well in his entertainment career. He attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, a prestigious institution known for nurturing future stars. After high school, Marlon enrolled at Howard University in Washington, D.C., but he eventually dropped out to pursue acting full-time.

Marlon Wayans Career

Marlon Wayans’ rise to fame began in the early ’90s when he joined forces with his brothers to work on the sketch comedy series In Living Color and the sitcom The Wayans Bros. He appeared on In Living Color from 1992 to 1995 and starred in The Wayans Bros. from 1995 to 1999. Not only was Marlon a leading star of The Wayans Bros., but he also co-created the show, showcasing his talents both in front of and behind the camera.

One of Marlon’s most significant and profitable projects has been the Scary Movie film franchise. He co-wrote and starred in the first Scary Movie, which became a massive success, grossing $280 million worldwide on a $19 million budget. His other notable film appearances include Requiem for a Dream, Dungeons & Dragons, and White Chicks, for which he won a BET Comedy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Box Office Movie in 2004.

Marlon also made waves with his 2013 film A Haunted House and its 2014 sequel. The first film was a financial triumph, earning $60 million globally on a modest $2.5 million budget. In addition to his film work, Marlon launched What The Funny, a digital media company focused on urban comedy. He continued to create and star in films, including 50 Shades of Black and Naked, and in 2017, NBC gave him his own sitcom, Marlon. The show was renewed for a second season and is now available on Netflix, though it was eventually canceled in 2018. Marlon was loosely based on his own life, adding a personal touch to the comedy.

Personal Life

Marlon Wayans began dating Angela Zackery in September 1992, and the couple married in 2005. They had two children together, Amai Zackery Wayans (born May 24, 2000) and Shawn Howell Wayans (born February 3, 2002), before divorcing in March 2013.

Marlon is the youngest sibling in the Wayans family, which includes other celebrities like Keenen Ivory, Nadia, Shawn, Dwayne, Damon Sr., and Kim Wayans. He is also a cousin of Craig Wayans and an uncle to the next generation of Wayans, including Damon Wayans Jr., Michael Wayans, and Cara Mia Wayans.

Marlon attended high school with Jennifer Aniston, who was a few years older, and has maintained lifelong friendships with fellow actors Omar Epps, Duane Martin, and Pamela Anderson. He is also known for his close friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

In his personal life, Marlon has a well-documented fear of dogs, except for his kids’ labradoodle named Shilow, after Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. His favorite comedians are Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy, and he has a deep appreciation for rappers like Jay Z, Nas, and Biggie. A sports fan, Marlon supports the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Knicks.

Real Estate

In 2016, Marlon Wayans sold his home in Sherman Oaks, California, for $1.5 million. He had purchased the two-story Mediterranean-style house in 2006 for $1.525 million. The 4,130-square-foot home, built in 2005, features open-plan living spaces, marble and hardwood floors, and French doors that lead to a swimming pool and spa. The house includes five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, making it a spacious and luxurious residence.

