Marques Houston Siblings: Meet the Singer’s Talented Brother and Sisters

Marques Barrett Houston, born on August 4, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, is a multi-talented American artist known for his work as an R&B singer, songwriter, dancer, model and actor.

He started his career as a member of the R&B group Immature/IMx before going solo in 2003.

As an actor, Marques gained recognition for his role in the TV comedy Sister, Sister.

Additionally, he has released successful studio albums like MH, Naked and Veteran, with several platinum hits in the United States.

Siblings

Marques’ siblings, Brandye, and Danielle Houston, have maintained a lower profile compared to their famous brother.

While Marques has been in the spotlight for his music and acting career, his sisters have chosen to lead more private lives away from the public eye.

Brandon Houston, Marques’ older brother, has also stayed out of the entertainment industry spotlight.

Despite their varying levels of fame, the Houston siblings share a bond that goes beyond their individual pursuits and careers.

Career

Marques has had a multifaceted career in the entertainment industry, excelling as a singer, songwriter, actor and producer.

He began his music career at a young age, first gaining recognition as a member of the R&B group Immature/IMx before embarking on a successful solo career in 2003.

Marques’ commitment to perfecting his craft and pushing boundaries in his creative endeavors has been evident throughout his career, allowing him to navigate both the music and acting industries with finesse.

His enduring success and longevity in the entertainment industry are a testament to his talent, hard work, and dedication to his art.

Personal life

Marques’ wife is Miya Houston, who he married in August 2020. Miya, born on October 7, 2000, is significantly younger than Marques, with a 19-year age gap between them.

They met through mutual friends at a Jehovah’s Witness convention, where they connected over their shared faith and interests.

Miya has been supportive of Marques, and the couple has a daughter named Zara, born in December 2021.

Their relationship has faced scrutiny due to the age difference, but Marques has defended their love and connection, emphasizing their spiritual bond and shared values.

Awards and nominations

Marques has received several awards and nominations throughout his career.

Some of his notable recognitions include the Young Artist Award for Best Youth Comedian in a TV Show for Sister, Sister in 1995 and an MTV Movie Award nomination for Best Dance Sequence for You Got Served in 2004.

Marques also won the Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice TV Actor: Comedy Cuts and Choice Music: Make-Out Song for the song, Naked in 2005, and a MOBO Award nomination for Best Collaboration for Clubbin in 2004.