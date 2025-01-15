MarShon Brooks Siblings: Getting to Know Naya

MarShon Brooks is an American professional basketball player born on January 26, 1989, in Long Branch, New Jersey.

He stands at 6 feet 5 inches tall and plays as a shooting guard and small forward.

Brooks was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 25th pick in the 2011 NBA draft but was immediately traded to the New Jersey Nets.

He has played for several NBA teams, including the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Currently, he plays for the Guangdong Southern Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

Career

Accolades

Siblings

MarShon has a younger sister named Naya.

He often shares affectionate posts about her on social media, celebrating her milestones and expressing his love and pride for her.

Career

Brooks’ journey began in college, where he attended Providence College from 2007 to 2011.

During his time there, he became one of the top scorers in the Big East Conference.

In his senior year, he averaged 24.6 points per game, which led the Big East and ranked second nationally.

This impressive performance earned him numerous awards, including the Naismith Trophy, the John R. Wooden Award All-American Team, and the consensus First-Team All-American honors.

Brooks was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 25th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft.

However, he was traded to the New Jersey Nets on draft night.

He made his professional debut with the Nets during the 2011-2012 season, showing promise as a rookie by averaging 12.6 points per game.

After the team relocated to Brooklyn, Brooks continued to play for them until he was traded.

Over the years, he played for several NBA teams, including a return to the Boston Celtics, where he saw limited playing time.

He also had brief stints with the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Despite his promising start, Brooks struggled to find consistent playing time and maintain his scoring form in the NBA.

He faced stiff competition and was often relegated to bench roles or waived by teams.

This led to a decline in his NBA career, prompting him to explore opportunities outside the league.

In 2019, Brooks joined the Guangdong Southern Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

This move marked a significant shift in his career, allowing him to become a key player in the CBA.

He has been successful in China, contributing significantly to his team’s performance and earning recognition as one of the top foreign players in the league.

Brooks’ decision to play in the CBA has provided him with more playing time and opportunities to showcase his skills, which has helped him maintain a successful professional basketball career outside of the NBA.

His experience in China has been positive, allowing him to continue playing at a high level and build a reputation as a talented and reliable player in international competitions.

Accolades

In college, Brooks was recognized as one of the top players in the nation.

He was named a finalist for the prestigious John R. Wooden Award in 2011, which acknowledges the best players in college basketball.

Brooks also earned Associated Press Third Team All-American honors in 2011, further solidifying his status as a standout player.

During his senior year at Providence College, he was named to the First Team All-BIG EAST, a testament to his exceptional performance in the conference.

Brooks received the BIG EAST Player of the Week award multiple times that year, highlighting his consistent excellence.

Additionally, he was named to the 2011 Lute Olson All-America Team, which recognizes the top players in the country.

Brooks also received the Cox Sports Rhode Island Basketball Media Men’s Player of the Year award in 2011, acknowledging his impact on the local basketball scene.

Furthermore, he was named to the ECAC Division I All-Star First Team in 2011, another recognition of his outstanding college career.

In his professional career, while Brooks hasn’t received major NBA accolades, he has been successful in the Chinese Basketball Association.