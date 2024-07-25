Martha Karua Announces NARC Kenya’s Departure from Azimio Coalition

Martha Karua has officially announced NARC Kenya’s exit from the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition, citing “prevailing political developments” as the reason for their departure. In her notice, Karua stated, “Kindly take note that our stay in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is not tenable due to the prevailing political developments.” She further clarified that NARC Kenya is exercising its right to exit the coalition as outlined in the Coalition Agreement, with the notice effective immediately.

Our stay in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance is no longer tenable.@narckenya #UongoziBora pic.twitter.com/AQDEjf8O6h — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) July 25, 2024

Karua’s departure comes amid significant political upheaval within the Azimio coalition, particularly following recent political maneuvers that have seen some of Raila Odinga’s allies, including ODM Deputy Party leaders Hassan Ali Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, nominated to key cabinet positions in President William Ruto’s government. Other ODM figures such as John Mbadi and Opiyo Wandayi were also nominated to prominent posts.

The nominations have sparked controversy and criticism, with several leaders within the Orange Democratic Movement and Azimio la Umoja expressing discontent. They argue that these appointments were not sanctioned by the coalition or discussed in their Parliamentary Group Meetings. Some ODM Members of Parliament have publicly distanced themselves from the decision to collaborate with the Kenya Kwanza administration, adding to the political discord.

The party leader has remained notably silent on the matter, not confirming whether he engaged in discussions with the opposing government or was aware of the nominations, which have been described as surprising. The turmoil has particularly upset Martha Karua, a staunch advocate for constitutionalism and integrity.