Michael Bivins, an influential figure in the R&B music scene, has a net worth estimated at $4 million. He is best known as a founding member of the iconic R&B groups New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, both of which achieved significant success and left a lasting impact on the music industry. With hit singles like “Candy Girl,” “Cool it Now,” and “Poison,” Bivins has cemented his place in music history. Beyond his career as a performer, Bivins has also made a name for himself as a producer, manager, and actor.

Early Life

Michael Bivins was born on August 10, 1968, in Boston, Massachusetts, to parents Gerard and Shirley. He grew up with a sister named Tanya. From a young age, Bivins was passionate about music, a passion that would later shape his career and influence an entire genre.

New Edition

In 1978, Michael Bivins co-founded the R&B group New Edition alongside Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ralph Tresvant. The group got its big break in 1982 after performing at a talent show in Boston, where they caught the attention of record producer Maurice Starr. Impressed by their performance, Starr invited the group to his studio, leading to the release of their debut album Candy Girl in 1983. The album was a commercial success, featuring hit singles like “Is This the End,” “Popcorn Love,” and the title track “Candy Girl,” which topped the charts in both the US and UK.

After signing with MCA Records in 1984, New Edition released their self-titled second album, which included hits like “Cool it Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man.” The group continued their success with subsequent albums, including All for Love (1985) and Under the Blue Moon (1986). In 1988, New Edition released Heart Break, their most commercially successful album to date, which featured hit singles like “You’re Not My Kind of Girl” and “N.E. Heartbreak.”

Despite internal tensions and lineup changes, New Edition remained a powerhouse in the R&B world. After a brief hiatus, the group reunited in 1996 with their full six-person lineup to release the album Home Again, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Although the tour supporting the album was cut short due to internal conflicts, New Edition’s legacy as pioneers of the genre was firmly established.

Bell Biv DeVoe

In the early 1990s, inspired by the solo success of Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, along with Ricky Bell and Ronnie DeVoe, decided to form the trio Bell Biv DeVoe. The group’s debut album Poison (1990) was a massive success, reaching number five on the Billboard 200 and eventually going quadruple-platinum. The album’s title track and the single “Do Me!” became major hits, helping to popularize the new jack swing genre, which fused elements of R&B, hip hop, and soul.

Bell Biv DeVoe released their second album, Hootie Mack, in 1993, which, while not as successful as their debut, still made a significant impact. Their third album, BBD (2001), showcased a more hardcore sound but did not achieve the same level of commercial success. After a long break, the group released Three Stripes in 2017, their most successful album since Poison, peaking at number 18 on the Billboard 200.

Michael Bivins Business

Michael Bivins has also made a mark behind the scenes in the music industry. He transitioned into a successful producer and manager, working with prominent acts such as Boyz II Men, MC Brains, and 702. His keen eye for talent and understanding of the industry have solidified his reputation as a savvy businessman.

In addition to his music career, Bivins has ventured into acting. He has appeared in films such as Friday After Next and Crossover, as well as the television show Apollo Live. He also lent his voice to the popular video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Bivins’s contributions to TV and movie soundtracks, including Beverly Hills, 90210, Full House, Tropic Thunder, and Community, further highlight his diverse talents.

Personal Life

In 2006, Michael Bivins married Teasha, a realtor who later became the CEO of Bivins Realty Group and Lifestyle. The couple has four children together: Savannah, Shilah, Starla, and Sanaah. Bivins is known for his dedication to both his family and his business ventures, balancing his personal and professional life with remarkable success.

