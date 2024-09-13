Acting IG Masengeli Sentenced to Six Months in Jail Over Contempt 

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli was Friday sentenced to six months imprisonment for contempt of court.

High Court judge Justice Lawrence Mugambi delivered the ruling after the police boss failed to honour court summons seven consecutive times.

Masengeli had applied to the court to overturn his recent conviction and suspend its intended sentences for failing to comply with court orders regarding the disappearance of three men in Kajiado County.

He said he was handling key security operations and other threats.

However Justice Mugambi rejected the appeal.

Mugambi directed that Masengeli avail himself to the Commissioner General of Prisons to ensure that he is committed to a prison facility to begin serving his sentence.

Failure to submit himself to the commissioner general of prisons, the court directed that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior enforce the order.

The court however suspended the sentence for seven days to allow Masengeli to “redeem” himself by complying with the court order.

“The court finds it desirable to impose this sentence as a coercive order as opposed to a punitive order. In that regard, Mr Masengeli may avoid serving this sentence and in that regard, the court shall suspend this sentence for seven days only. The Acting police IG may redeem himself and comply by availing himself before this court in person to answer to issues he has been avoiding. In default, the sentence shall automatically become effective,” ruled the judge.

Masengeli had been summoned by the court to explain the whereabouts of Jamil Longton, his brother Aslam Longton, and activist Bob Njagi, who were allegedly abducted by individuals believed to be police officers on August 19, 2024, during the Gen Z-led anti-government protests.

He failed to appear in court saying he was attending to security operations.

Masengeli’s lawyers were arguing to suspend the sentence and have him heard.