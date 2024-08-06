Masengeli Tells Cops in Civilian While in Operation to Identify Selves When Asked 

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has told police officers in operations while in civilian to always identify themselves when challenged.

He said it is a standard norm to have such under cover operations but there is need for accountability.

Masengeli made the remarks while responding to questions on why some officers are conducting anti-government protests while in civilian.

“Any officer in civilian should carry his letter of appointment for identification during operations. They know,” he said.

He is expected to give an update on police preparedness to the planned Thursday’s protests ahead of the event.

He confirmed this on Tuesday during a meeting with regional police commanders and leaders of the three services at the National Police Service Campus in Embakasi.

He said Kenyans are at liberty to demonstrate peacefully.

“We are at the moment discussing General security in the country. On matters Nane Nane, we will issue another statement.”

“Every Kenyan as per the law has liberty to demonstrate, picket, and assemble as per the law. That one everyone is very much aware of. And where the privilege of one ends is where the other starts,” he said.

Masengeli reiterated that all have to live by the rule of law.

“We are governed by the Rome statute and the Kenyan Constitution,” he said.

He however affirmed that criminal elements will be dealt with firmly.

“On Gen Zs, they have a message and they have been heard. It is upon us now to differentiate between Gen Zs and opportunists who take advantage of those riots to cause mayhem, destruction of property and acts of violence that are not allowed by the Law,” said the Ag IG.

The meeting dubbed “National Security Situation-Challenges, Opportunities and Strategies” is meant to review some of the pressing security challenges facing the country and requiring immediate attention amongst them the rise in civil unrest, cybercrime and acts of terrorism.

“We are talking matters General security,” said Masengeli.

It is meant to help the commanders adequately plan their responses and adopt a collaborative approach to the solutions to the challenges.

Masengeli also reaffirmed the commitment of the National Police Service(NPS) to collaborate with other actors within the criminal Justice system to better serve Kenyans.

The Acting IG, who doubles up as the Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police, singled out the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions(ODPP) and prisons as key partners with who NPS will strive to enhance cooperation.

“I wish to reaffirm our commitment as a service to partnering with other criminal justice system agencies including the Judiciary, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Kenya Prisons Service and the wider National Council on Administration of Justice umbrella,” he said.

He said policing in an in increasingly complex environment presents unique challenges encouraging police officers to rethink their approach to tackling the present challenges.

He appealed to all security commanders to ensure that the decisions they make in the course of their duties are executed within in the law.

The police boss commended all officers across the country for their sacrifices and their dedication in their service to the nation.