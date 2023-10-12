Masinde Muliro University Bans Crocs, Ripped Jeans, Mini-skirts Within Compound

The Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) has warned students against indecent dressing within the school grounds.

In an internal memo seen by Kahawa Tungu, the school’s Dean of Students Dr Bernardatte Abwao thanked those who attend school in decent attire.

“I take this opportunity to appreciate all the students who dress decently when they come to the university. However, we have observed and noted with concern the indecent dressing by some of you,” she said.

However, Abwao banned students from wearing mini skirts, skin-tight trousers, ragged and torn or ripped jeans, low-cut blouses, and dresses.

Further, students were warned against wearing micro shorts, transparent dresses, attires that show bra straps as well as sleeveless T-shirts.

The institution of higher learning also banned the wearing of T-shirts with obscene writings, crocs, slippers and all kinds of plastic shoes, sagging trousers and clothing that reveal their chests.

“This is therefore to request all students to dress decently,” said Abwao.

