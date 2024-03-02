fbpx
    Mason Dies After Falling from Eighth Floor of Building Under Construction in Mombasa

    KahawaTungu Reporter
    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE
    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

    A worker died after he fell from the eighth floor of a building under construction in Mombasa Town. 

    The deceased was identified as Fred Munga, 30. He was among those at Mumtaz Towers which is under construction when he slid off from the eighth floor and landed on the ground floor head first.

    Police said the tragedy happened on Friday March 1 afternoon as the workers were busy at the site.

    Other workers said he was offloading building materials from a conveyor when the incident happened.

    He was rushed to Coast General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

    Police visited the scene as part of the probe into the death.

    Such deaths have been on the rise amid calls to address safety at the sites.

    Enforcement has been sited as the main missing link in the war on such accidents.

