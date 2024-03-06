fbpx
    Matara Charged with Rape, Robbery with Violence in New Case

    matara charged
    John Matara in Court on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

    John Matara the prime suspect in the murder of socialite Starlet Wahu Mwangi was on Wednesday charged with rape and violence with robbery.

    He appeared before a Ruiru Chief Magistrate Charles Mwaniki.

    He is accused of committing the crimes on May 16, 2023.

    Matara is accused of stealing money, two mobile phones, National identity card, international passport and ATM card all totaling to Sh82,300 while armed with a kitchen knife.

    On the subsequent counts he’s accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman.

    He however denied the charges.

    Matara through his lawyer Ayora asked the court to release him on reasonable bond and bail terms.

    “He has a fixed abode, he is not a security flight,” Court was told

    The court heard that Matara was physically assaulted by police officers while being transported to the court

    Matara alleges that he suffered blows to his left ear and his testicles were pulled.

    He requested to be escorted to a medical facility and the report be submitted to court.

    “Such actions should not be tolerated.”

    However the prosecution opposed his application to be released on bond.

    The prosecution said that Matara was likely to jump bail if released on bail owing to the circumstances of the case

    Furthermore, court was told that the accused was likely to interfere with witnesses as there were other matters of similar nature emerging.

    The prosecution asked the court to allow the accused to be taken to hospital for collection of DNA.

    Mwaniki directed the accused to be escorted to Ruiru Police Station to make a report on the assault.

    He also directed the accused to be taken to hospital for treatment and DNA test.

    The mention on whether or not he will be released on bond will be on Friday, March 8, 2024.
    Matara is facing murder charges on Wahu.

