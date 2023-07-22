Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch Detained at Kiambu Police Station

Police arrested four politicians who they claim have been fueling violence during the opposition protests against the high cost of living.

They are; Anthony Oluoch, MP for Mathare, Peter Owera, MCA Huduma Ward and Peter Imwatok Jateso, the MCA for Makongeni Ward, as well as his personal assistant Victor Obel.

Police say that the four individuals are among politicians who have been mobilizing youth to cause chaos witnessed in parts of the capital city, especially within Mathare. The four are accused of dishing out money to young people to lure them to the demonstrations.

Oluoch was also found in illegal possession of a police walkie-talkie, police say. He denies the claims.

Investigations are ongoing to establish how he got hold of the sanctioned police equipment.

Oluoch and the other three are slated to be arraigned on Monday. This will be past the 24 hours they are supposed to be produced in court. Oluoch was arrested on Thursday evening along Ngong Road. He and others were being grilled at DCI headquarters.

Other politicians who have been arrested in the recent past include Redson Onyango, MCA Ngei Ward and Wilfred Oluoch, MCA Mabatini, who were arrested on July 19 2023 in what their lawyers termed as ethnic profiling.

They were also illegally in possession of firearms whose licenses had expired, the police claim.

Others who have been arrested and already charged in court in connection with the demonstration and the ensuing violence include: Embakasi East MP Peter Ongili Owino, alias Babu Owino, and Calvin Okoth, alias Gaucho.

The two were arraigned at the Milimani courts today (Friday, 21st July 2023) on charges of subversion and unlawful assembly.

Gaucho was arrested following his participation in an illegal oath ceremony, where he vowed to protect opposition leader Raila Odinga and declared his intention to storm the capital for protests.

A video of him licking the blood of a freshly slaughtered goat during the oath ceremony has been widely circulating on social media.

There has been increasing scrutiny on opposition politicians after the said protests against cost of living, which were initially billed as peaceful, turned violent with loss of lives, business closures leading to losses and destruction of property worth millions as well as interruption of learning after police intervened.

Police have been criticized over their conduct in the protests. There have been calls by stakeholders from various sectors including religious, political leaders and even diplomats for cessation of the violence and a peaceful resolution of the issues raised by protestors.

On the other hand, government officials have reiterated their call for peace and affirmed their resolve to stem violence and restore order, and to protect lives and property, even as calm returns to areas previously rocked by unrest which has turned deadly.

