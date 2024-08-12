Mathe Wa Ngara, Two Others Charged With Bhang Trafficking

A renowned bhang trafficker was Monday charged with trafficking the narcotics valued at Sh5.6 million.

Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu, popularly known as Mathe Wa Ngara was on Monday charged alongside David Ochieng Okoth and Christopher Odipo Ochieng.

They all pleaded not guilty to trafficking 189,300 grams of cannabis with a market value of over Sh5.6 million.

The three face a second count of conspiracy to trafficking narcotic drugs.

It is alleged that they committed the offence on August 9, at Georgina Apartments in Mastore area along Juja Farm Road within Kiambu County.

The prosecution objected to their release on bail saying that they are flight risk and have no fixed of abode.

The court was told that Mathe Wa Ngara has committed a similar offence before.

She is out on bail pending hearing and determination of the previous case.

However, Mathe wa Ngara through her lawyer Danstan Omari opposed the application to deny her bail saying the offence is bailable and she is not a flight risk.

The court directed that the probation avails a probation report and the matter to be mentioned on August 19 2024 for the said report to be availed.

She was previously found with 26 sacks of bhang, Sh13.4 million in cash, four cartons of Oris containing 200 pieces of cigarettes, one carton containing 200 pieces of High-class cigarettes, 173 packaged sweets and a carton of suspected weed cookies.

The cash was said to have been hidden under a bed.