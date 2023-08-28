Mathe wa Ngara Wants to Know Whereabouts of Sh13.4 million Seized by Police

A suspect in drug trafficking case wants to know the whereabouts of her Sh13.4 million.

The money was seized from the house of Nancy Kigunzu alias Mathe wa Ngara two weeks ago in a police raid.

Through her lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta, Mathe wa Ngara says that the money is supposed to be exhibit and should not have been seized by the state.

“The integrity of the proceedings in this matter are critical assets recovery is not a party to this case before you,” they told the court.

“Who has the custody of that exhibit?” asked the lawyers.

The prosecution said the money was liable to forfeiture.

“We have documents to confirm chain of custody which will be deposited in court in due course but not today,” prosecution said.

During a raid at a premise believed to be Kigunzu’s, police said seized the money and drugs.

Last Friday High Court ordered the Ksh.13.4 million be deposited into the Assets and Recovery Agency’s (ARA) preservation account at the Kenya Commercial Bank.

The suspect and three others were in court on Monday to know their fate on if they should be released on bond or not.

The prosecution opposed the application to have the suspects be released on bond.

