Matt Walsh Net Worth 2024

Matt Walsh, an American actor, comedian, director, writer, and producer, has a net worth of $4 million. He is a founding member of the Upright Citizens Brigade comedy troupe based in Chicago and is widely recognized for his role as Mike McLintock on HBO’s “Veep” (2012–2019). Walsh has over 160 acting credits, including roles in “Martin & Orloff” (2002), “Old School” (2003), “Semi-Pro” (2008), “Role Models” (2008), “The Hangover” (2009), and “Ghostbusters” (2016). He has also appeared in television series such as “Upright Citizens Brigade” (1998–2000), “Dog Bites Man” (2006), “Players” (2010), “Hung” (2010), and “Outsourced” (2010–2011).

Matt Walsh Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth October 13, 1964 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Profession Actor, Comedian, Director, Writer, Producer

Early Life

Matt Walsh was born Matthew Paul Walsh on October 13, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up with his parents, Audrey and Dick, and six siblings. His brother Pat co-wrote and appeared in Matt’s directorial debut, “The Stinky Onion Gang,” and also acted in his 2014 film “A Better You.” Matt attended Hinsdale South High School, where he was a backup tight end on the football team. After graduating in 1982, he enrolled at Northern Illinois University, earning a degree in Psychology, and spent a year at Salzburg College in Austria.

Matt Walsh Career

Walsh began his career in improv comedy, performing at Chicago’s ImprovOlympic and Annoyance Theater. In 1991, he met Matt Besser, and together with Amy Poehler and Ian Roberts, they founded the Upright Citizens Brigade. He made his film debut in 1998 with “Tomorrow Night” and later starred in “Martin & Orloff” (2002), which he co-wrote. Walsh’s notable film roles include “Old School” (2003), “Elf” (2003), “Semi-Pro” (2008), “Step Brothers” (2008), and “The Hangover” (2009). He also appeared in numerous TV shows such as “Arrested Development” (2004), “Reno 911!” (2004–2009), “The Sarah Silverman Program” (2008), and “The League” (2009).

In 2006, Walsh starred in Comedy Central’s “Dog Bites Man.” He later created and starred in the 2010 comedy series “Players.” His role in “Veep” as Mike McLintock earned him two Primetime Emmy nominations. He has also directed and written several films, including “High Road” (2011) and “A Better You” (2014). In recent years, he appeared in films such as “Other People” (2016), “The Do-Over” (2016), “Ghostbusters” (2016), “Life of the Party” (2018), and “The Perfect Date” (2019). Walsh continues to be active in television, with guest roles on shows like “Black-ish” (2017), “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (2018), “The Good Fight” (2018), and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (2021).

Personal Life

Matt married Morgan Vukovic on March 21, 2009, and they have three children: Jude, Emmet, and Celia. Morgan Walsh, an actress and writer, has appeared in several of Matt’s projects, including “High Road” and “A Better You,” as well as TV shows like “Burning Love” and “Childrens Hospital.” Matt hosts an annual charity golf tournament, the Turkey Bird Classic, to support Defy Ventures, an organization that provides entrepreneurship, employment, and leadership training to individuals with criminal histories.

Awards and Nominations

Walsh received two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Veep” in 2016 and 2017. He also earned an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016. The “Veep” cast was nominated for five Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, winning in 2018. In 2011, Matt won an Achievement Award for Outstanding Achievement in Filmmaking Directing for “High Road” at the Newport Beach Film Festival, and in 2019, he shared a Gold Derby nomination for Ensemble Cast with his “Widows” co-stars.

Matt Walsh Net Worth

