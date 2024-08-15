Mauricio Pochettino Appointed As New U.S. Men’s National Team Coach

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the new head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team, according to reports.

The former Chelsea, PSG, and Tottenham manager has finalized his contract and will take over the team following the departure of Gregg Berhalter.

With the U.S. set to co-host the 2026 World Cup, Pochettino’s appointment marks a crucial step in preparing the squad for the prestigious tournament on home soil.

U.S. Soccer has been actively searching for a new head coach since parting ways with Gregg Berhalter.

Berhalter was let go after a disappointing performance in the Copa America, where the U.S. team failed to advance past the group stage.

This marked the first time a Copa America host nation had not reached the knockout rounds, leading to Berhalter’s dismissal despite receiving a new contract earlier in 2023.

With the U.S. set to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, U.S. Soccer was under pressure to find a top-level coach who could rejuvenate the team and inspire the fanbase.

The search included several high-profile names such as Jurgen Klopp, Luis de la Fuente, Patrick Vieira, Pellegrino Matarazzo, and ultimately, Pochettino.

Pochettino, who is reportedly finalizing his contract, will now focus on preparing the USMNT for the 2026 World Cup.

This will be his first role at the international level, though he brings a wealth of experience from his club career.

Pochettino’s managerial career began in 2009 with Espanyol. He then moved to Southampton in 2013 before taking on his most notable role at Tottenham Hotspur. At Spurs, he guided the team to the 2019 Champions League final and built a competitive squad around Harry Kane. After leaving Tottenham in 2019, Pochettino managed Paris Saint-Germain, winning a Ligue 1 title, and briefly led Chelsea during a turbulent season.

He also has a connection to U.S. Soccer through Matt Crocker, who worked with Southampton’s academy during Pochettino’s tenure there. Crocker, now involved with U.S. Soccer, has indicated that the organization is prepared to make a significant investment to secure a top coach for the team.

The Pochettino era is expected to begin in September when the USMNT plays two friendlies. On September 7, the team will face Canada in Kansas City, led by Jesse Marsch, who was previously linked to the U.S. job. The team will then travel to Cincinnati to play against New Zealand on September 10.