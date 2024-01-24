Mauritania Stuns Algeria with 1-0 Victory, Secures Historic Round of 16 Spot in AFCON

Mauritania created a stunning upset in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations finals, securing a 1-0 victory over defending champions Algeria at the Stade de la Paix on Tuesday. This historic win not only propelled Mauritania into the round of 16 but also marked their first-ever lead and victory in the continental finals.

⌚️ FULL-TIME! Mauritania do just enough to protect their first half lead as they win all 3 points against Algeria. 🇲🇷#MTNALG | #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/xDu6gXq8Vv — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 23, 2024

Yali Dellahi became the hero for Mauritania with a crucial goal in the first half, taking advantage of a poor clearance by Algeria’s Mohamed Amine Tougai. The ball fell to Dellahi in the box, and his shot found the back of the net, ultimately sealing Algeria’s fate in the tournament.

Algeria, who claimed the trophy in 2019, seemed a mere shadow of their former selves. Despite making strategic changes like benching captain Riyad Mahrez and bringing him on at halftime, they failed to reverse their fortunes. This premature exit mirrors their disappointing performance in 2021.

Mauritania’s triumph positioned them third in Group D with three points, ensuring qualification as one of the four best third-placed teams. Angola secured the top spot with seven points, followed by Burkina Faso with four points. Algeria, with only two points, finished in fourth place.

The turning point of the match came in the 37th minute when Dellahi capitalized on a defensive lapse, showcasing the vulnerability of the Algerian side. Although Mauritania had a chance to double their lead in the second half through Aboubakary Koita’s skillful run, the shot went wide.

Mauritania’s goalkeeper, Babacar Niasse, played a crucial role in preserving the lead with notable saves, including a spectacular stop against Hicham Boudaoui’s powerful header and a reflex save to deny Aïssa Mandi from close range.

Group D ✅ This is how teams stand as matchday 3 ends for the group! 🙌#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/JVQARFOVgc — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 23, 2024

As Algeria pressed forward in search of an equalizer, they left gaps in their defense, providing opportunities for Mauritania. Substitute Pape Ibnou Ba had a late chance to secure a second goal but narrowly missed the target.

The thrilling victory for Mauritania was not without suspense, as they had to endure 11 tense minutes of added time before celebrating their historic achievement in the tournament. This unexpected outcome adds another layer of excitement to the Africa Cup of Nations, showcasing the unpredictable nature of football on the continental stage.